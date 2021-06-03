Deputies: Indy man dead after stealing vehicle, running into traffic

An Indianapolis man is dead after a stealing a car, wrecking it and then running into oncoming traffic last night on Interstate 65 near Edinburgh.

Bartholomew County deputies were called to the scene of a crash at about 9:21 last night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. But witnesses said that one of the people involved in the initial crash, had stolen a bystander’s vehicle and taken off.

A deputy found the stolen vehicle had been wrecked about half a mile down the interstate. The driver ran from the scene, crossing the cable barrier in the median and then into oncoming traffic. That’s where he was hit and killed by a semi which was unable to stop in time.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Cordell Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis. Police say that they don’t know why Jackson ran into the oncoming traffic.