Deputies capture man accused in truck theft

Bartholomew County authorities caught a man accused of stealing a truck in Hamilton County.

A deputy noticed a truck speed into a neighborhood near 11th and California streets at about 4:14 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The truck was found empty soon afterwards near 8th and Sycamore streets. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hamilton County.

A tip later that evening led deputies to a local business where they found a suspect, 34-year-old Travis R. White of Elwood. The arrested him as he left the store on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property with a prior conviction and of methamphetamine, as well as outstanding warrants from another county on charges of burglary and vehicle theft.