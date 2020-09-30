Deputies arrest two drunk drivers in Drive Sober holiday blitz

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over blitz led to the arrest of two drunk drivers around the Labor Day holiday.

The campaign began in mid-August and ran through the Labor Day. During that period deputies conducted overtime patrols and stopped 311 vehicles. In addition, to the intoxicated driving arrests, police made several misdemeanor and felony drug arrests and several driving while suspended arrests.

More than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies participated in this years national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which was funded by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The sheriff wants to remind drivers that it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Additionally, drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and having their license suspended for up to one year.