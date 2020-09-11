Dems seek to remove councilman from ballot over residency

A legal complaint has been filed challenging the residency of the sitting president of the Bartholomew County Council.

Bartholomew County Democrats issued a statement Thursday saying that they are seeking a declaratory judgment from Bartholomew County Superior Court as to whether Republican Councilman Matthew Miller is eligible to serve on the County Council and to remain as a candidate on the ballot in November.

The challenge grew from a complaint by some of Miller’s neighbors saying that he does not live at the home he claims as his legal residence on County Road 550E. Instead, he is accused of actually living in Jennings County.

The complaint was filed by Democratic Party Chairman Steve Schoettmer, and Democratic County Council candidates Claudette Schroer, Olisa Humes and Tiffany Bosley.

Miller advanced in the Republican primary in June to run for re-election one of the three at-large seats on the council.

The complainants said that they were seeking the judgment because the Bartholomew County Election Board has not taken action to investigate the matter.

Miller could not be reached Thursday night for comment.