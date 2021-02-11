Democrats: Capitol rioters threatened to hang Pence

Democratic House impeachment managers showed video footage yesterday of rioters chanting “hang Mike Pence” by a make-shift gallows outside of the Capitol.

According to our news-gathering partner at TTWN Media Networks, during the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro said yesterday that the former Vice President and Columbus native is a patriot who didn’t deserve a president “unleashing a mob” on him.

Videos depicted gallows on Capitol grounds with a noose hanging from the structure.

Castro said the images harken back to our nation’s worst history of lynching. He argued that Trump did nothing to stop the crowd, adding that he “fueled the fire” when he tweeted about Pence. The tweet said, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”