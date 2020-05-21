Demands to Re-Open Salons & Barber Shops

Salons are a local matter, but a group of salon owners and workers were holding up signs at the state house in hope that Gov. Eric Holcomb will override the mayor of Indianapolis. The group is demanding that salons and barber shops be allowed to reopen immediately.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he will allow those shops to reopen June 1st.

Marion County, along with Lake and Cass, has lagged in reopening because of a high number of people with Coronavirus. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen Friday, but only with outside seating. The forecast for next week has a chance of rain every day.