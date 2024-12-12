Delivery drivers needed Saturday for Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund

Saturday is delivery day for the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund and volunteers are needed to provide help to children in need this Christmas.

The Cheer Fund is looking for those interested in making deliveries Saturday morning. No registration is needed and organizers say you can just show up and they will give you directions from there.

Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Wilson explains the process:

The delivery pickup location is at the fire department facility at 2674 Verhulst Street. You will be able to follow the signs off of Middle Road to Verhulst.

The Cheer Fund is the oldest charity in Bartholomew County, operating for 93 years. The effort provides Christmas gifts for the needy children of the community.