Delayed Town Council meeting set for tonight

The Town of Hope will be holding this month’s Town Council meeting tonight.

The meeting was originally scheduled for last Tuesday, but was delayed due to the snow. Among the topics to be discussed is consideration of a town manager position. The town last had a manager in December of 2018, when the council opted not to renew the previous manager’s contract.

The council meets at 5:30 and you can watch the proceedings livestreamed on the Town of Hope Facebook page.