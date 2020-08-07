Delayed State Road 11 work to close highway tonight



State Road 11 will be closing in Jackson County this weekend, after road work was rained out last weekend.

INDOT says that the work will be done between 9 tonight and 6 a.m. Monday morning this weekend and next. Crews will be resurfacing the 2 and a half mile section of the highway between Rockford and Interstate 65. After patching the concrete, crews will install permanent striping and install raised pavement markers.

This weekend’s work is dependent on the weather.

