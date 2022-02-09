DeClue recognized with BCSC Hall of Fame award

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are recognizing Dr. Linda DeClue as this year’s Education Hall of Fame inductee.

She was honored at this week’s school board meeting for her work in the district ranging from a Clifty Creek Elementary School principal in the early 1990s to the district’s associate superintendent for human resources.

Larry Perkinson, former BCSC student services director, praised DeClue for making the school district a better place through her work, saying “our kids are better off because of you and you made teachers better.”

For her part, DeClue said she loved her job as head of human resources for the school district and all of her highlights were made possible by the people she worked with.

DeClue said she hoped her legacy was in part her working on behalf of teachers, administrators and students. But also how she treated others.

DeClue said she believes that it was her duty to hire talented people and then to support and nurture them.

A Columbus native, DeClue earned an elementary education degree at St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute and her doctorate at Indiana University. She began her career as an elementary school principal in Lebanon before returning to Columbus.

DeClue retired from the school district in 2015.

Dr. Linda DeClue photo courtesy of Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.