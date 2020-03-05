Decatur REMC to improve broadband with $6.5 million federal loan

Decatur County will see a $6.5 million dollar loan to improve rural broadband services, Congressman Greg Pence is announcing.

The loan will allow 372 consumers to connect to broadband services and will build and improve 101 miles of lines, Pence said.

Pence, a Columbus Republican, said that without broadband access communities are being left behind and lack of broadband access impacts industries ranging from agriculture to health care. Pence has said that improving those broadband connections is one of his legislative priorities.

The U.S. Department Agriculture loan will go to Decatur County REMC, in Greensburg. The cooperative serves almost 8,000 customers with more than 1,000 miles of line in Decatur, Bartholomew, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties.

The USDA announced $900 million in funding this week through its Electric Loan program to build, preserve or improve rural electric infrastructure across 16 states.