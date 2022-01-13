Decatur man dies when tree falls unexpectedly
An elderly man was killed Tuesday in Decatur County when the tree he was cutting down fell unexpectedly.
According to reports from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, 74-year-old Alvin U. Wuestefeld of Greensburg was working to cut down the tree, damaged in a storm. As he worked on an offshoot of the trunk, the main tree suddenly gave way. His brother-in-law was on the scene to call authorities.
Wuestefeld was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.