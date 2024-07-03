Decatur golf tourney raises $28k for hospice care

A golf tournament fundraiser for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana raised more than $28 thousand dollars for the agency.

The 30th annual Decatur Golf Tournament was held last month at the Greensburg Country Club with 16 teams and 64 golfers. Julie Davis with Our Hospice said that including this year, the tournament has raised over $778 thousand dollars for the organization.

She cited the support of golfers, donors and sponsors, including Decatur County Memorial Hospital, K.B. Specialty Foods and an anonymous donor who honored all of the workers at the hospice.

Organizers also thanked Russ Hubler Ford which sponsored a hole in one contest on Hole 17 with a chance to win a new Ford truck.

The first-place team this year was DC Integrated Medicine.

Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana. DC Integrated Medicine Team at 30th annual Decatur Golf