Decatur fire chief arrested in shooting incident

A Decatur County fire chief has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday in St. Paul.

Few details have been released by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, but according to police reports, deputies were called to a report of a disturbance with shots fired. After an investigation, Adams Township Fire Chief Craig Jones was arrested on four felony counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Other agencies assisting at the scene include the St. Paul Police Department, St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS and Greensburg Fire Department.