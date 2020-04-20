Decatur County offering drive-through COVID-19 testing

Some Decatur County residents with symptoms can take part in drive-through COVID-19 testing today through Wednesday.

The Decatur County Health Department is announcing that the free testing will be available from 9 to 6 at the Decatur County Extension office parking lot. The testing is being done in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, criteria for testing are you must be symptomatic; healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers/family of essential workers or at-risk individuals and they must be Indiana residents.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports that as of yesterday Decatur has had 168 positive test results for COVID-19 and has had 18 deaths, an increase of 1 death since Friday.