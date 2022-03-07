Decatur County inmate dies, state police investigating

Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Decatur County jail.

According to reports from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, an unresponsive male inmate was found at the detention center on Saturday. After life-saving measures were attempted, the inmate, 52-year-old Ricky Hazelgrove was taken to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Indiana State Police are investigating the death, as they normally do in jail deaths.