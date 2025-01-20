Debit card skimmer found on truck stop ATM

Decatur County authorities are warning about a debit card skimmer found on an ATM machine at a truck stop.

According to the sheriff’s department, the skimmer was found on a machine at the Love’s Travel Stop on Old U.S. Highway 421 in St. Paul. The department posted on social media that fraudulent activity has been discovered on the bank accounts of customers who used the machine recently. Deputies say that if you used the machine recently, you should check your bank accounts.

If you believe you have been a victim, you should contact the sheriff’s department at 812-663-8125 or the dispatch center at 812-222-4911.