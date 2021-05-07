Deaver Road bridge work to restrict I-65 traffic

Work on the Deaver Road bridge over Interstate 65 south of Columbus will be restricting traffic next week, according to INDOT.

Contractors will be closing lanes on the highway while installing deck pans over the interstate between 9 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning, starting Monday evening.

The work should be wrapping up on Thursday, weather permitting. After the deck pans are installed, crews can begin pouring the concrete for the bridge deck in the weeks ahead. Deaver Road is expected to remain closed over the highway through mid to late June.

Force Construction is doing the work on the $65 million project that is adding travel lanes between Walesboro and Columbus. The whole project is expected to be finished in 2023.

INDOT urges you to slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in and near all work zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.