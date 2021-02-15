Deaver Road bridge project start delayed a week

The bad weather has forced INDOT to push back work demolishing the Deaver Road overpass on Interstate 65 south of Columbus.

The Deaver Road overpass was originally scheduled to close on Thursday, but that has now been delayed to Monday. You will see intermittent lane closures on Interstate 65 during the demolition process.

The demolition work will be done between 9 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning and could take up to a week to finish. One direction of I-65 will close for up to 20 minutes at a time while overhead work is in progress. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes or to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The bridge is expected to reopen in June.