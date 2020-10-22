Deadline today to request mail-in ballot for Nov. 3 election

Today is the deadline if you want to request a ballot to vote absentee by mail in the November election. All requests must be received by your county clerks office today. Mail-in ballots must be returned by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3rd.

You can request an absentee ballot or check the status of your ballot online at indianavoters.com. In Bartholomew County, you can call the county clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.

In Bartholomew County, early in-person voting continues from 8 to 5 Monday through Saturdays at the former Carson’s store in Fair Oaks Mall. Early in-person voting wraps up at noon on Monday Nov. 2nd.

Absentee voting is setting records across the state this year. Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps said yesterday afternoon that here have already been 5,613 mail-in absentee votes cast and 9,930 votes made locally. That total of 15,543 is more than three and half times the 4,279 votes cast by this point in the 2016 presidential election.