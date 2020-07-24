Deadline today to make BCSC start choices

Today is the deadline for Bartholomew Consolidated School families who want to take part in the online learning Bridge Program or the Columbus Virtual Pathway for the start of the school year.

School officials say that you need to sign up at bcscchools.org/online by 5 p.m. this afternoon to take part in the virtual classrooms when school reopens on Aug. 6th.

The district will be offering three options at the start of the school year, either in-classroom instruction, a short-term virtual option until families feel comfortable sending their children back to the classroom, or the semester long virtual pathway learning.