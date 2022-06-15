Deadline today to file appeal of property’s assessed value

If you want to dispute the assessed value of your property, the deadline to file an appeal is today.

The notices of value, also known as Form 11s, were mailed in late April to property owners. The notices represented the assessed market value of their property as of January 1st this year. The assessed values are used as a component of calculating property taxes.

Ginny Whipple, the Bartholomew County assessor, said that rising sale prices contributed to a nearly 11 percent increase in assessed values this year. She said that if anyone feels that their property would not sell for the assessed value, the should contact the assessor’s office.

Appeals must be dropped off at the assessor’s office or postmarked by June 15th to be considered for this year’s assessment and next year’s taxes. Whipple said that if you don’t meet the deadline, any changes wouldn’t take effect until the next year’s taxes.

The Bartholomew County assessor’s office is in the County Governmental Office Building at 440 Third Street in Columbus. You can call 812-379-1505.

Appeal forms are available at the assessor’s office or online. You can download the forms here.