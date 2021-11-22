Deadline today for Thanksgiving meal delivery signups

Today is the deadline to sign up if you want to take part in a free Thanksgiving meal delivery from Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center and First Christian Church.

All of the meals will be delivered this year, instead of the traditional meal at the church. There is a limit of six meals per household and meals will only be delivered to Bartholomew County addresses.

You can register by calling First Christian Church at 812-379-4491 between 9 and 4 today.