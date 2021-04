The deadline is today if you would like to help Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus choose its new mascot style.

The school is sticking with its long-time Eagles nickname, but is choosing a costumed mascot to take part in community and campus events. The school is offering three choices for the bird costume: Fierce, Friendly or Proud.

You can view the mascot styles and vote for your favorite at link.ivytech.edu/mascot.