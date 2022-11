The deadline is coming up today if you want to take part in Columbus Baptist Church’s Thanksgiving meal.

The church is offering dine-in, carry out or delivery meals on Thursday. But you must call to register by Monday to reserve your meals for Thanksgiving day.

Columbus Baptist Church is at 4821 North U.S. 31 in Columbus.

You can call 812-371-3728 or 812-371-1400 to make your reservation.