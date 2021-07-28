Deadline Saturday to sign up for Vials & Vitals through Schneck

The deadline is coming up on Saturday to sign up for free and low-cost testing through Schneck Medical Center affiliates.

Schneck Foundation, Schneck Primary Care and Schneck Family Care are holding upcoming Vitals & Vials screenings. Participants can have their blood pressure, pulse, oxygen level, and height and weight checked free. Other tests will include a metabolic profile test for $40, thyroid-stimulating hormone and prostate specific antigens tests for $30 each.

Tests will be offered in our area from 8 to 10 a.m. on August 7th at Schneck Family Care Jennings County on N. State Highway 3 in North Vernon and at Schneck Professional Building in Seymour, from 8 to 10 a.m. on August 21st . There will also be tests in Scott and Washington county Schneck facilities.

You can register by July 31st by calling 812-524-4244.