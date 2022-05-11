Deadline nears for inscribed brick sales on downtown trail

Columbus city officials say there is still time to buy engraved bricks for the 1821 Bicentennial People Trail expansion along First Street.

Bricks are 4 inches by 8 inches and you can have up to three lines of text with a maximum of 16 characters per line. That includes spaces and punctuation. Each engraved brick is selling for $100. They will be placed in the path for the trail expansion that is being built along First Street from Water Street to Lafayette Avenue.

You can still order bricks through the end of May.

You can find a submission form here.

If you have any questions, you can call Robin Hilber at 812-376-2522.

Photo rendering courtesy of Hitchcock Design Group.