Deadline nears for Columbus parks strategic plan surveys

The city of Columbus has extended the deadline to have your voice heard on the first Strategic Master Plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.

A survey is available online through Friday, January 7th that is looking for your opinion on what the next 10+ years should entail for the city parks system. According to the parks department the survey results will help the agency create the strategic master plan that will shape the future parks, recreation, trail and open space needs of the community. And it will help determine what those parks, programs, special events and facilities will look like going forward.

You can take the survey at www.imagineyourcolumbusparks.com. The website is ADA accessible and multilingual. You can also ask for a translated copy by emailing [email protected].