Deadline is today to sign up as Day of Caring volunteer
A reminder that the deadline is today to sign up as a volunteer for the United Way of Bartholomew County’s Day of Caring.
During the Day of Caring on May 20th, hundreds of volunteers will fan out across the community to complete service projects for community members, nonprofit agencies, and other organizations. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels can participate.
You can find a link to register on the United Way website at uwbarthco.org.