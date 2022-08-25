Deadline Friday to run for school board races

The filing period ends tomorrow for those seeking election in November to local school board races and many of the seats are now contested.

In Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, the Districts 1, 2, 4 and 6 seats are up for election. In Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools, both the Flat Rock and Hawcreek Districts are up for election this fall.

Since last week, Jason A. Major has filed for the BCSC School Board District 1 seat, Dona Lynn Owings and Roy West are running for the BCSC District 2 seat. Eric Grow is seeking the District 4 seat and Mark Douglas is running for District 6.

In Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools, Chad Miller is seeking re-election to the Flatrock District seat.

The filing period runs through Friday.