Deadline Friday to register for upcoming pesticide disposal event

The deadline is coming up on Friday, to sign up if you need to dispose of unwanted pesticides.

Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District will be offering a chance on Aug. 17th to get rid of unwanted pesticides as part of the Office of the State Chemist’s Clean Sweep program.

For free, you can can get rid of up to 250 pounds each of weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides or other pesticides. The event is open to farmers, schools, nurseries, golf courses, local governments and others.

You can bring containers to the site that are labeled, leak free and safe to transport. You should not mix materials. You should bring with you a list of products you are carrying and a contact phone number.

You can drop off materials from 9 to 3 p.m. at the Solid Waste Management District.

You do need to register in advance by August 5th. You can download the participation form at the Office of the Indiana State Chemist website to download the participant form or contact Nathan Davis at [email protected] to have a participant form emailed. Those wanting to participate are required to complete and submit the participant form by mail, e-mail, or fax by Friday August 5th.