Deadline Friday for Jack Cramer awards nominations

The deadline is coming up quickly if you want to nominate someone for this year’s Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award.

You have until Friday to make a nomination for a male or female athlete who lives or works in Bartholomew County. The athlete must be at least a senior in high school.

The award is sponsored by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department in memory of Jack Cramer, a former local athlete who died at the age of 33 in 1978.

You can get more information or pick up nomination forms at Donner Center or you can go online to www.columbusparksandrec.com.