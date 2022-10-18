Deadline for next property tax installment is Nov. 10th

Bartholomew County Treasurer Barb Hackman is reminding taxpayers that fall property tax payments are due on Thursday, November 10th.

However, the county treasurer’s office will be closed on Nov. 8th due to Election Day. You can still submit your payment several different ways to meet the deadline.

You can mail your payment to the treasurer’s office at PO Box 1986, Columbus IN 47202. It must be postmarked by Nov. 10th to be considered as on time.

There are 24-hour drop boxes at the County Governmental Office building on Third Street, at the front and back of the building.

Local banks will take your property tax payment including Centra Credit Union, First Financial Bank, JCBank, Horizon Bank and German American.

You can also pay your bill online by going to bartholomew.in.gov. A convenience fee will be added to all online payments.

You can get more information by calling 812-379-1530.