Deadline approaching for Bartholomew holiday help signups

Bartholomew County residents in need of holiday help have until Friday to sign up through the United Way’s Holiday Helpline.

The helpline registers families and children for food and gift assistance with programs including the Community Center of Hope Angel Tree, Fireman’s Cheer Fund, Shop With A Cop, St. Bartholomew Giving Tree, Toys for Tots and Love Chapel Holiday Food Pantry.

Children may be registered for one gift program and households may receive one food box.

You can call from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., today through Friday at 812-375-2216. If you need help in Spanish, you can call Su Casa at 812-375-9370.