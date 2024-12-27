Local News Top Story 

Day of Service set for United Way agencies on MLK Day

The United Way of Bartholomew County is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Day of Service planned for Jan. 20.

According to the agency, volunteers are needed to take part in projects benefiting United Way’s mission and those of its certified non-profit partners. The agencies are posting their needs for volunteers through the United Way Volunteer Action Center website and you can begin signing up on Jan. 2nd.

You can find a listing of needed volunteers for the Day of Service, or throughout the year through the Volunteer Action Center link on uwbarthco.org or by clicking here.