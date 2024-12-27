Day of Service set for United Way agencies on MLK Day

The United Way of Bartholomew County is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Day of Service planned for Jan. 20.

According to the agency, volunteers are needed to take part in projects benefiting United Way’s mission and those of its certified non-profit partners. The agencies are posting their needs for volunteers through the United Way Volunteer Action Center website and you can begin signing up on Jan. 2nd.

You can find a listing of needed volunteers for the Day of Service, or throughout the year through the Volunteer Action Center link on uwbarthco.org or by clicking here.