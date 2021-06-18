Dangers of severe heat and thunderstorms today

The National Weather Service is warning of extreme heat in central Indiana today with a heat index of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

A warm front is expected to move east across the area this morning, bringing a hot and humid air mass with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the low 70s.

The agency says that if you have outdoor activities planned you should drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing and take frequent indoor breaks in an air conditioned space if possible.

Our area is also under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Those storms are possible after about 3 p.m. today, with a threat of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail. Heavy rain and localized flooding is also possible tonight.