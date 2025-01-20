Dangerously cold temps arrive in our area

Emergency officials are warning of dangerously cold temperatures over the next few days, as an arctic air mass settles across the region.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a cold weather advisory through 10 Wednesday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Department, we will see the coldest temperatures so far this season. Forecasters say it should be 2 or below tonight with temperatures falling to near zero Monday and Tuesday night. The wind will make that feel like -10 to -20 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service urges you to be safe if you have to be outside in that weather.

With that cold, you could get frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. You should make sure to wear appropriate layered clothes including hat and gloves. If you must go outdoors, cover all your exposed skin. If you have to work outside, take frequent breaks in a warm, heated area.

Afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday are only expected to get into the low teens.

Several area schools have already declared delays for Monday morning. You can find a complete list here: https://delays.1010wcsi.com