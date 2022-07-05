Dangerous heat this week; Severe storms possible today, Wednesday

website maker It is going to be dangerously hot this week. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. this afternoon until 9 p.m. Wednesday night for central and southern Indiana.

The weather service is forecasting temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity combining for heat index values of up to 108 for parts of Indiana.

Forecasters say that you should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

You should take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Forecasters say the dangerous heat could continue into Thursday.

There is also a chance for severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow. The weather service has most of central and southern Indiana under a slight risk of severe weather, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.