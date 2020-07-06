Dangerous heat coming this week

The National Weather Service is warning that it is going to be a hot one this afternoon. You can expect a heat Index of 95 to 100 Degrees this afternoon and early evening.

The combination of temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and dew point temperatures in the lower 70s could lead to some dangerous conditions. You should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and plan to limit your outdoor activity.

The heat index is also expected to reach 95 to 100 degrees during

the afternoon and early evening Tuesday through Thursday.