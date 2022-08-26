Dairy Queen workers put out fire in fryer

Workers at the downtown Columbus Dairy Queen were able to extinguish a fire in a fryer minimizing damage to the restaurant Thursday morning.

According to Columbus Fire Department reports, firefighters were called to the restaurant on Third Street about the fire at 8:43 a.m. Thursday. The fire had already been extinguished when firefighters arrived.

Witnesses said the fire started in the food fryers after they were turned on for the start of business. An employee put the fire out with a dry chemical fire extinguisher before flames could reach the fire suppression hood system.

Firefighters ventilated the smoke from the restaurant. There were no visible damages.