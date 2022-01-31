Cummins, Werner working toward zero emissions trucks this year

Cummins is announcing that Werner Enterprises will begin validating and integrating Cummins’ new natural gas and hydrogen internal combustion engines in its vehicles.

Specifically, Cummins will be offering the recently announced 15-liter natural gas and 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines in its vehicles.

The 15-liter natural gas engine announced in October of 2021 will offer up to 500 horsepower and 1,850 foot pounds of torque, while not requiring selective catalytic reduction to meet California or EPA emission standards. If the engine is powered with renewable natural gas, it can provide a carbon-negative solution.

The 15-liter hydrogen engine can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers.

Derek Leathers, Chairman, President and CEO of Werner Enterprises says the company has a longstanding focus on sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. He said Cummins understands the priority Werner places on using technology to minimize its impact on the environment.”

The Columbus based engine manufacturer will begin integrating these new powertrains in Werner trucks in the second half of the year.

For more information, click here.