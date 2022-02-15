Cummins unveils plans for similar engines offering three fuel types

Cummins is announcing that it is expanding its powertrain platforms, creating the first unified, fuel agnostic engines. They will share engine blocks and core components that will be optimized for different low-carbon types of fuel.

These new platforms will feature a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine. That will mean a high number of common parts. Below the head gasket, there will largely be similar parts, while above the head gasketCum there will be different components depending on the fuel type. Each engine version will operate using a different, single fuel.

This new design approach will be applied across the company’s B, L and X-Series engines, which will be available for diesel, natural gas and hydrogen.

The commonality of parts will offer benefits for manufacturers and end users. Manufactures will be able to have a variety of fuel types using the same chassis and there will be lower costs to train technicians and to re-tool service locations.

Cummins said the new products are an important element of the company strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

