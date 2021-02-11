Cummins to promote two executives

Columbus-based diesel engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. is announcing the promotion of two of its top executives.

The company announced today that Tony Satterthwaite is being named vice chairman and Jennifer Rumsey will become president and chief operating officer.

Satterthwaite joined Cummins in 1988 and among his leadership positions he has been president of Power Generation, president of the Distribution Business and most recently president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Cummins, Satterthwaite was an engineer with Schlumberger. Satterthwaite lives in Indianapolis with his wife.

Effective March 1st, Rumsey will succeed Satterthwaite as president and chief operating officer.

Rumsey joined Cummins in 2000 and has held a variety of leadership roles including serving as the vice president of engineering for the Engine Business, chief technical officer for Cummins, and most recently as the company’s president of the Components Cusiness.

Prior to joining Cummins, Rumsey worked on fuel cell development with Nuvera Fuel Cells. She lives with her family in Columbus.