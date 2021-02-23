Cummins to partner with Daimler for truck engines

Columbus-based diesel engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. is announcing a partnership with Daimler Truck AG that will lead to the production of medium duty commercial vehicle engines for the German company’s trucks and buses around the world.

Under the partnership, Cummins will establish an engine plant at the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim German campus. The company would then produce medium duty engines compliant with European emissions standard for Mercedes-Benz. In all other regions, including North America, Cummins will use local production and supply chain networks for Daimler Trucks’ brands.

The production of the current medium duty engine generation by Daimler will end with the start of production of the Cummins engines at Mannheim.

The global production and delivery of medium duty engines by Cummins for Daimler trucks and buses would begin in the second half of the decade.

The companies also plan to work together on alternative and emerging technologies, including non-diesel engines.

