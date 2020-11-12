Cummins to open hydrogen fuel cell facility in Germany

Cummins is announcing plans to open a new hydrogen fuel cell facility in Herten, Germany. The cells are slated for use in hydrogen powered trains by global transportation leader Alstom.

The new facility will enable Cummins, through its Hydrogenics Business, to produce a high volume of fuel cell systems for customers. Amy Davis, president of New Power at Cummins says the facility will allow the company to provide support to European customers and to become a leader shaping tomorrow’s hydrogen economy.

The facility will manufacture one megawatt of fuel cell systems a month for Alstoms hydrogen-powered trains. Each fuel cell system will include six power modules, a cooling system, piping, air blowers and air filters.

Power modules take air from the outside and hydrogen from a storage tank to produce power.

The new facility is expected to open in July 2021.