Cummins suspends Russian operations

Cummins is announcing that it will suspend all of its commercial operations in Russia, because of the war on Ukraine.

The company said that the board of directors made the decision Thursday to suspend the operations and the company is “now taking steps to wind down operations expeditiously.”

Cummins strongly condemns the actions of the Russian government, saying it is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees.

“This decision is very difficult for our employees affected in Russia, our company, our communities, and our customers,” according to a statement from the company. “We have deep care and concern for our employees and are making every effort to minimize the impact on them. We are evaluating the best ways to support our employees during this difficult time in accordance with local laws and regulations.”

The company has about 700 employees in Russia.

Cummins also outlined its charitable relief efforts in the area: