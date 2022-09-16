Cummins supports efforts for mobile grocery markets

Cummins is supporting mobile groceries as a way to help relieve food insecurity in communities including Indianapolis and Jamestown, N.Y. The Columbus-based engine manufacturer is committing $800,000 in grants toward efforts launching mobile grocery markets.

A mobile grocery provides healthy food options by modifying buses, vans or trucks to host food options and to transport them to needed neighborhoods. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture about a third of Americans live more than a mile away from a market in cities, or farther than 10 miles from a store in rural areas.

Other communities taking part in the program include Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The Indianapolis effort is being organized by Eskenazi Health Foundation.

The effort is through the companies’ Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity or CARE initiative. CARE was launched in 2020 to work to addressing systemic discrimination against Blacks and to drive racial equity in the U.S.