Cummins shutting down CMEP tonight, following Fiat-Chrysler stoppage

Cummins is announcing that it is closing the Columbus Mid-Range Engine Plant at 10 p.m. tonight, through at least April 6th.

Company officials say that is because Fiat Chrysler Automotives is stopping production at its plants. CMEP almost exclusively provides engines for the Ram pickup.

Cummins will be paying employees during the shut down due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No other plants are affected at this time.