Cummins shutting down all southern Indiana manufacturing

Cummins announced this morning that it is shutting down all southern Indiana manufacturing plants starting next week and lasting through at least May 4th.

Company spokesman Jon Mills explains that the plants will be shuttered on a staggered schedule starting later in the week:

Mills said that employees will all continue to receive benefits while off work, although they will not be paid.

The decision is due to the continued instability caused by the COVID-19 epidemic and the drop in demand for products during the downturn. Should that situation change, the plants could re-open. For example, Mills said that if Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles were to reopen as originally planned in mid-April, Cummins Mid-Range Engine Plant would reopen to support them.

This comes on the heels of announcements earlier in the week in pay cuts for hourly office workers and salaried employees.