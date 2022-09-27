Cummins recognized by state for environmental impact

The state of Indiana is honoring Cummins and six other companies around the state for efforts to reduce waste, chemical usage and energy,

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management recognized the Columbus based engine manufacturer and others with the Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, the highest award the agency gives. The seven recipients were honored for extraordinary initiatives in protecting the environment.

Cummins was chosen for the company’s Pollution Prevention Clear-Coat Elimination Project.

According to the state, for 30 years Cummins washed and painted every engine made at the Cummins Mid-Range Engine Plant in Columbus. That included a dry-off and curing oven step, along with chemical washes. After a two year validation, the company determined the painting was no longer needed.

The elimination of the production steps means saving 23,500 gallons of chemicals a year, 14,000 gallons of clear-coat, 12,000 gallons a day of water, as well as natural gas and electricity. Cummins was able to reduce natural gas usage by almost 80 percent and energy use by more than 10 percent. Plus the company is no longer producing waste such as plastic caps, rags and paint filters.

The governor’s office presented the awards at the recent 25th Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow.